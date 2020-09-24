2 officers shot in Louisville during protests, expected to recover

LOUISVILLE, KY – SEPTEMBER 23: Police officers form a line during protests on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protesters marched in the streets after a Kentucky Grand Jury indicted one of the three officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor with wanton endangerment. Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers during a no-knock warrant at her apartment on March 13, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.  (NewsNation Now) — Two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky during protests reacting to the Breonna Taylor case announcement, MetroSafe confirmed to NewsNation.

Both were taken to the hospital. One officer is “alert and stable” and the other is in surgery, according to the interim police chief Robert Schroeder. Both are expected to recover.

Schroeder said police had a suspect in custody.

MetroSafe also confirmed there were “multiple shootings” throughout Louisville Wednesday evening.

Sergeant Lamont Washington of the Louisville Metro Police Department said that the police were not aware of any civilians being shot.

The Louisville Metro Police Department livestreamed part of their police response on Facebook.

“Officer down” and “shots fired” can be heard in the video.

Warning: the video below may be graphic for some viewers.

Protests are currently going on in Louisville after all three police officers were cleared of charges in the death of Breonna Taylor. A curfew of 9 p.m. EST is being enforced.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

