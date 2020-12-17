 

 

2 trays, roughly 2,000 doses, of COVID-19 vaccine on lockdown due to temperature anomaly in Alabama

Top Stories

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health officials have placed two trays of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in quarantine due to a change in the vaccine’s storage temperature while being transported to Alabama.

The news was announced Wednesday during an Operation Warp Speed press conference. According to Gen. Gustave Perna, who oversees logistics for Operation Warp Speed, the doses never left transportation trucks and were returned to Pfizer.

Each tray of the vaccine contains around 975 doses which are supposed to be kept between -80 and -60 degrees Celsius. The trays that were returned somehow dropped to -92 degrees Celsius.

“We’re working with the FDA now, CDC, FDA and Pfizer to determine if that anomaly is safe or not, but we’re taking no chances and we can see that,” Perna said.

Perna says the same anomaly occurred with two trays at two different locations in California.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

47° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 47° 35°

Thursday

47° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 47° 29°

Friday

56° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 56° 31°

Saturday

57° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 57° 43°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Showers
Showers 50% 61° 40°

Monday

61° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 61° 39°

Tuesday

64° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 13% 64° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
5%
46°

45°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
44°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
40°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
38°

38°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
37°

36°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
36°

37°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
37°

38°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
38°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

43°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

44°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

45°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

46°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
47°

45°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
45°

43°

6 PM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

7 PM
Clear
2%
41°

39°

8 PM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

9 PM
Clear
3%
38°

37°

10 PM
Clear
3%
37°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories