MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The search for a missing Meriwether County mother of three came to a tragic end as authorities found a crucial piece to the puzzle: the discovery of human remains.

Olivia Fowler, 26, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 14, 2021. What began as a missing persons case, is now a death investigation. It was a mystery that baffled her family for two years. Their biggest question: Where is Olivia? Now, the main question is: What happened to the mother of three who vanished into thin air?

Fowler’s aunt, Tamara McCoy, has been searching endlessly for her niece. McCoy was keeping track of the days Fowler has been missing. On the second anniversary of Fowler’s disappearance, McCoy reached the 730th day, which is less time than many families who find themselves in the same state of not knowing.

“I stopped numbering it out in public because the number is bigger, but I see other families with thousands of days,” cried McCoy. “I pray to God I don’t be one of them. I pray to God. ”

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023– McCoy received the news that the clock had run out. Human remains found back in December 2022 have been positively identified as Olivia Fowler.

McCoy learned of the heartbreaking news on her birthday after reading a press release written by the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. Her birthday wish of bringing Fowler home had shattered.

McCoy says justice is the next step and she’s not fighting alone. For the past two years, McCoy has been supported by families from neighboring counties who share the grief of losing a loved one.

“Justice is coming for Olivia, but we are no longer, at this moment, looking for any missing moms on this shirt,” said McCoy. “We’re seeking justice for all of them.”

For some families, the unknown can make them feel powerless. While McCoy wants to fight for justice, she can’t shake the feeling of what she wishes she could say to her niece one last time.

“I’m sorry. . I couldn’t protect her,” cried McCoy. “That’s it. That’s all I could say to her. That I’m sorry.”

McCoy plans to start a foundation in Olivia’s honor as a safe haven for women who need support.

The death investigation for Olivia Fowler is ongoing. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding Fowler’s case to contact MCSO at 706-672-6651, MCSO’s main office at 706- 672-4489 or the FBI tip line at 770-216-3000.

