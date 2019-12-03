2019: A disappointing year for U.S. auto sales

It’s been a lousy year for car sales.

Kelley Blue Book is reporting the average price for a light vehicle is up just 1%.

Sales numbers are down more than 2% and vehicles are staying on lots longer. That’s led to bigger deals and discounts as dealers struggle to clear inventory.

One bright spot is Hyundai Kia. Thanks to new three-row SUV’s and electric vehicles, the company saw a 10% jump in prices this year.

Honda saw its prices fall by 2% in the United States, but its Civic models stood out and managed to gain 3%.

The average price for a light vehicle last month was $38,393.