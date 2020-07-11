2020 Fountain City Classic canceled

The annual football classic culminating in a game between Albany State University and Fort Valley State University that draws tens of thousands to A.J. McClung Memorial stadium and South Commons in Columbus, Georgia will not be held this year.

The move comes on the heels of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) making the decision to extend the suspension of all sporting and championship events through the Fall of 2020.

“While disappointed, we will not be planning as Host for both institutions for the first time in 30 years, it goes without saying, that the safety of our student athletes, school officials, patrons, sponsors and partners will always remain our highest priority and the best way for us to do that is to make the hard decisions required to protect the greater good of the City of Columbus, our gracious host city and partner of over 30 years. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2021 and thank you all for your unwavering support,” said FCC Chairman, Calvin Smyre.