2020 Georgia legislative session starts today

ATLANTA – Lawmakers from the Georgia assembly are meeting today for the 2020 legislative session.

More than 200 Georgia lawmakers will meet for the next 40 days through late March or early April.

Congressmen and senators will finalize and set the state’s budget.

They will also propose laws on anything from environment to education to the economy to entertainment.

Any bill that did not pass both the Senate and the House of Representatives will not become law.

2020 is year two of a two-year legislative cycle, so bills from 2019 that didn’t pass may resurface for consideration.

For bills that do pass this session, they will head to Governor Kemp’s desk to sign into law or veto.

Passed bills typically go into effect July 1st.

If two-thirds of the House and Senate vote in favor, the governor’s veto is overturned and the bill will become law.