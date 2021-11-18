2022 City Council Elections: Focusing in on District 9 At-Large Seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple city council seats are on the ballot in 2022, including an at-large post representing District 9. District 9 is an at-large position, meaning it will be on the ballot for every Muscogee County Resident when they head to the polls on May 24, 2022.

Three candidates have announced their plans to run for the seat.

Community advocate Alyssa Williams says, if elected, her goal is to, “Restore the Village” by creating a village of love and progression. College administrator Vickie Williams-Wiley says she wants to provide a safe, responsive community for all Columbus residents.

Incumbent Councilor Judy Thomas has held the seat for ten years and tells News 3 she plans to run for re-election, “I do intend to run for reelection for district post 9 on the city council, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the council and look forward to continuing to serve the citizens and constituents in Muscogee County,” said Thomas.

In addition to the District 9 at-large seat, all other odd numbered districts are up for re-election.

The District 1 seat is currently held by, Pops Barnes, there have not been any declarations of intent submitted for District 1 at this time.

The District 3 seat is currently held by, Bruce Huff. DeMarco Johnson has submitted a declaration of intent for the District 3 seat.

The District 5 seat is currently held by, Charmaine Crabb, here have not been any declarations of intent submitted for District 5 at this time.

The District 7 seat is currently held by Mimi Woodson. Laketha Ashe and Alyssa Sanders Williams have both submitted declarations of intent.

News 3 will continue to update, candidates and incumbents.