COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tara Schiphof has been crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and over the span of 24 hours her world has been turned upside down as she embarks on this new journey on her way to Miss America.

Along with some upcoming appearances, Schiphof is ready to implement one of the four points of her dazzling crown: service.

She plans to bring her community service initiative, #YesYouCan, to schools across the Peach State. The initiative is about stripping away the negative connotation that surrounds failure and giving it a new meaning.

With #YesYouCan, I’ve been able to provide scholarships to students and help others develop the skills to persevere through life’s greatest challenges. I really want to change the way that we view failure and turn it into an opportunity for growth rather than something we should fear. And I think one of the most beautiful parts about it is that every single person, no matter the age, background or demographic, can relate to that initiative and benefit from it. Tara Schiphof, 2023 Miss Georgia

In the 2022 Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, Schiphof placed as the 1st runner up behind the former title holder, Kelsey Hollis. Schiphof credits her perseverance as the reason why she was able to come back and win it all, including a $25,000 scholarship.

“At 11 years old, I truly understood the importance of perseverance because I actually competed in a competition and it took me nine years before I was able to win,” said Schiphof. “It taught me how to fail gracefully and achieve with humble intentions. It helped me understand why the journey is so much more important than the destination.”

Her next goal is to set her eyes on Miss America as she will represent the state of Georgia.

Congratulations to our new Miss Georgia!