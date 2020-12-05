 

24-year-old man killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Columbus police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that claimed a man’s life.

The 24-year-old victim was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in the 4000 block of Alton St., according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. That is in South Columbus not far from Cusseta Road and the backside of Benning Hills.

The shooter or shooters opened fire into an occupied home when the victim was hit, Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News 3.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene at 4:55 a.m. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

No further information was available as authorities continued to investigate the incident.

