2nd wounded teen dead after brawl ends with shooting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) – A second teenager has died as a result of a large brawl in Georgia that police say sparked a triple shooting.

News outlets report the second teen shot Tuesday afternoon in East Point died at a hospital. A police captain says the first fatality was a teen found dead at the bottom of a foot bridge.

 The third wounded person later arrived at a hospital for treatment. Police believe the victims are between the ages of 16 and 19. 

None have been identified. Police have interviewed witnesses but no arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories