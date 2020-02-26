2nd wounded teen dead after brawl ends with shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) – A second teenager has died as a result of a large brawl in Georgia that police say sparked a triple shooting.

News outlets report the second teen shot Tuesday afternoon in East Point died at a hospital. A police captain says the first fatality was a teen found dead at the bottom of a foot bridge.

The third wounded person later arrived at a hospital for treatment. Police believe the victims are between the ages of 16 and 19.

None have been identified. Police have interviewed witnesses but no arrests have been announced.