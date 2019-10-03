3 shot at Vancouver, Washington apartment building; suspect barricaded inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN-NEXSTAR) — At least three people were shot in a downtown Vancouver, Washington apartment building on Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

A heavy police presence was reported at Smith Tower Apartments on Washington Street at the intersections of 5th and 6th streets shortly after 2 p.m.

Police said they’ve located at least three victims; Vancouver firefighters said two people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The other victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

The shooting suspect is a resident of the apartments, police said. Officers are in contact with him and are working to get him to peacefully surrender.

Some apartment residents were evacuated while others sheltered in place.

A witness told KOIN 6 News they saw many officers with guns and shields. Others reported seeing officers tackle someone and someone being carried out and laid on the ground.

Another person reported that Vancouver City Hall at 415 W 6th Street was placed into lockdown.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. Washington State Police said Esther to Main streets and 7th to 5th streets were closed.

No other details were immediately available.