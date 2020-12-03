3-year-old accidentally shot in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old child was accidentally shot Thursday in the Holly Pond community in Cullman County.
According to authorities, the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time but officials say the child suffered minor injuries.
The shooting was ruled accidental. No charges have been filed as of now.
No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
