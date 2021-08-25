3-year-old dies after being found inside hot car in Cullman

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A child died after being found inside a hot car in Cullman Sunday afternoon.

According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the child was located inside the vehicle before being taken to the Cullman Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. They were later identified as 3-year-old Jonathan Milam.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. Sheriff Matt Gentry released a brief statement calling it a “tragic accident.”

No other information has been released at this time. A GoFundMe has been set up for the child’s family.

