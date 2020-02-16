32nd Avenue murder victim’s brother bonds out of jail with help from GoFundMe page

A 17-year-old arrested for his actions in the wake of his little brother’s murder has bonded out of the Muscogee County Jail.

Jahiem Davis is facing two aggravated assault charges for what Columbus police say he did in the aftermath of the Jan. 17 shooting death of his 13-year-old brother, Jamerion Davis.

Jahiem Davis’ attorney, Chris Breault, tells News 3 that a Go Fund Me page helped the parents raise the money necessary to get their son out of the jail. He had been incarcerated for about a week.

Jahiem Davis was bonded out two days after he appeared in front of Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter, who set the bond at $50,000.

“The goal was to get him out of jail and do it in a way that did not overly burden the family.,” Breault said. “They have spent most of their resources on the funeral of Jamerion. Jamerion was recently buried and it cost the family about $9,000. Both of Jahiem’s parents work full time, but they did not have the resources to get Jahiem out of jail.”



After the Recorder’s Court hearing, Davis’ parents — Jonathan Harris and Apolonia Davis — made a plea to help secure the money needed to make bond.

Jamerion Davis was shot to death at his home on 32nd Avenue. The accused killer, Jaquayvius Jones, 18, left the shotgun used in the crime at the scene, police say.

Jahiem Davis is accused of grabbing that shotgun police say Jaquayvius Jones used to kill his brother. Police say he gave the gun to a 16-year-old cousin and they went to the apartment of the accused killer’s grandmother.

They are charged with assault against the grandmother and a 9-year-old child.

Jahiem Davis’ attorney says what matters now is he’s out of jail and can be with his family.

