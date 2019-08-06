3rd Annual Lake Harding Poker Run set for Saturday, August 17

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The 3rd Annual Lake Harding Poker Run is set for Saturday, August 17, 2019– and you’re invited to a day of fun on the lake that benefits the American Cancer Society.

The money raised benefits people right here in our community, such as helping cancer patients get to and home from cancer treatments.

Denise Dowdy, with the American Cancer Society, offers details on the event.

The cost to enter is $100 per boat. Then, every person on your boat can buy as many additional hands as they like for $25 per hand.

WRBL News 3 is a proud sponsor of the Lake Harding Poker Run, and we invite you to join us in supporting this important cause that benefits local cancer patients.