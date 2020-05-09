4.0 Fitness hosts Saturday honorary run for Ahmaud Arbery

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A local Columbus hosted an honorary run for Ahmaud Arbery, the Brunswick, Georgia man who was shot and killed while jogging in a neighborhood in February.

Folks across Georgia ran 2.23 miles in solidarity with the Arbery family on Friday, May 8 to celebrate his birthday.

Runners, joggers, and walkers gathered in the 4.0 Fitness parking lot at 4701 Buena Vista Road Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. for a moment of silence before the run.

“The 4.0 family is super excited that we were able to get at least 30+ people out here to support Maud and his family in his tragic death. This is just a silent protest just to let them know that we want some justice for his tragic death,” Zaria Singleton said, one of the employees for the new gym.

Before the run, Singleton led a group stretch and pumped the crowd. The protesters wore shirts that read “I Run with Maud” while keeping socially distant.

Runner at honorary run

Singleton says this is just one way the community can express their feelings about the tragedy and honor Arbery.

“We want people to come together as a community and come together as one so that we’re able to lift each other up. Because its kind of lost now with this new generation and how social media is its kind of every man for themselves. So we just want everyone to know that this one is to bring everyone together as a community,” Singleton said.