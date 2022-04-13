NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took Frank R. James, the 62-year-old alleged shooter in a Brooklyn subway attack that left 10 people wounded by gunfire and more than a dozen others injured, into custody on Wednesday, sources said.

Though Mayor Eric Adams announced James had been upgraded from a person of interest in the case to a suspect, the NYPD have not yet provided an update on the change in their investigation from Tuesday. The NYPD was set to share new details on the shooting at 2 p.m.

Police had zeroed in on James because of a U-Haul key left at the scene of the shooting. James had rented the U-Haul, which was found in Brooklyn hours after the attack.

Here are five things we know about James:

James posted social media videos decrying the U.S. as a racist place awash in violence and recounting his struggle with mental illness. His profanity-laden videos are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other Black people

The gun James allegedly used was purchased at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011, a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation said on condition of anonymity

James has ties to Philadelphia and Wisconsin

Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning

Police described the suspected gunman as being around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The man weighs around 175-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gas mask and a construction vest. Police initially said the vest was green, but later officials said it was orange. The man also had on a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).