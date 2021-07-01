Columbus Ga. (WRBL) – The weekend around Independence Day is one of the most dangerous times for driving in the country.

Pair that with the fact that AAA estimates a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will drive over the holiday weekend, and that could be trouble if you’re not careful. WRBL Has 5 tips to stay safe on the road over the holiday.

1 Defensive Driving

If you have taken a defensive driving course before remember what you learned there. Maybe even brush up on those skills with a quick web search. If you haven’t check the Georgia department of driver services for information about a defensive driving course near you.

2 Designate a sober driver for the evening

Don’t even try to risk driving drunk or “buzzed.” The best course of action is always to designate a sober driver for the evening. This may be easier for some families and friend groups than others, but it’s equally important.

3 Get where you’re going early

According to AAA The worst times to be on the road this weekend are: Thursday from 3-5 p.m.; Friday from 4-5p.m.; and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. If you’re road tripping for the weekend your best bet is to head out early and return late.

4 Get a first aid kit in your car

Accidents happen and you need to be prepared for them. You want to make sure that you have a full first aid kit in your car in case anyone is hurt. Bandages, sanitizer, hydrogen-peroxide, and other basic first aid supplies should be in your car at all times.

5 Don’t drive without insurance

During the pandemic people have been driving less frequently and my have forgotten to get there coverage renewed. Don’t get behind the wheel until you make sure you’re covered. You don’t want the trouble if you get into an accident uninsured.