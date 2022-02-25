Saturday looks to be partly sunny with highs near 70 after morning lows in the mid 40s. Sunday however, will be mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. Highs Sunday will be down in the low 60s thanks to the clouds and showers, but they will rebound rather quickly once the system moves out.

Monday, we’ll see some morning clouds with highs in the mid 60s, but by midweek, those highs will be back above 70 once again, with upper 70s by the end of the week. After Sunday, we don’t see any possible rain chance until a week out, unfortunately next Sunday could be wet too, but we are a week out so things may change. The good news is, we don’t see any chance for severe weather on the horizon.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great weekend! Brian