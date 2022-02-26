This morning we’re starting out in the 40s across the region with a mix of sun and clouds.

Nothing on the radar locally, but off to our west we see some rain, some mixed precipitation and even some snow as you get up into Tennessee. Good news is, we won’t see any of that wintry precipitation here as temps will be way too warm.

For the weekend, we’ll see some sunshine today, but we’ll see those clouds around as well, but the rain stays away for today. However Sunday, much different, as we start out mostly cloudy, and by Noon the rain is already knocking on our door. The showers stick around through 4pm and 5pm, but as we go into Sunday night into Monday morning, the majority of the clouds and rain moves off to our south. We could see some light lingering drizzle early Monday morning, but by Noon, things are looking much better as most of the clouds and showers are now well to our south.

For the week ahead, much drier conditions and the temps go back up as well with mid 70s midweek, upper 70s by the end of the week, with lows pretty seasonable.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian