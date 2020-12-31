 

 

500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic

Top Stories

by: Sean Noone

Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Clinicians had to discard about 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine after vials were intentionally removed from refrigeration at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin.

“Earlier this week, we learned that 57 vials of Moderna vaccine were removed from a pharmacy refrigerator at Aurora Medical Center – Grafton overnight, resulting in more than 500 doses of vaccine being discarded,” the clinic said in a statement to NewsNation.

An internal review initially found it was an inadvertent human error until the individual said they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.

The individual is no longer employed by Aurora Medical Center.

“We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,” the clinic said.

Clinicians were still able to administer some of the vaccines from the vials within the allowable 12-hour post-refrigeration window. Once the vaccine is thawed, it cannot be refrozen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
63°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
63°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

11 PM
Few Showers
36%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories