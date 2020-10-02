I-59 lanes closed until further notice due to overturned 18-wheeler

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest in overturned 18-wheeler on I-65 —

Due to the overturned 18-wheeler, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced that all lanes in each direction on I-59/20 NB are closed due to an overturned vehicle containing hazardous materials.

Thursday evening, the 18-wheeler was still lying in the roadway while authorities strategize a cleanup.

Motorists are asked to use the following detour routes:

  • I-59/20 northbound traffic should detour onto I-459 northbound.
  • I-59/20 southbound traffic should detour onto I-65 northbound or I-65 southbound.

The lanes will be closed until further notice, possibly until the end of Friday, October 2, ALDOT reports.

Updates will be provided as work progresses.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are working to control a chemical spill after an 18-wheeler overturned on Interstate 59.

Around 2 p.m., authorities responded to an overturned 18-wheeler on I-59 near the Arkadelphia exit.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue said 5,000 gallons of sodium hydrosulfite spilled when the 18-wheeler overturned. The chemical is corrosive and toxic, Battalion Chief Jackie Hix said. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue hazardous unit is on the way to gain control of the scene.

At this time, the I-59 Arkadelphia exit is blocked and the I-65 southbound lane on the junction is shut down.

Check back with CBS 42 for more udpates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

