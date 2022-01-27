54 teacher of the year nominees honored in Muscogee County School District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 54 teachers in Muscogee County can take a bow, as they’ve been recognized as some of the best teachers in the school system by the the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation.

The last two years have been unprecedented times for everyone but especially educators as they have had to navigate the new normal, teaching virtually and doing everything they can to keep students safe and in the classroom.

Muscogee County Superintendent Dr. David Lewis tells News 3 it means even more this year, “these teachers and all those teachers that M.E.E.F. has recognized in the past and this year have always demonstrated the highest of ethical standards and principals and practices of our profession but yes this past year has been difficult and the fact that these teachers stood out and have been selected by their own peers is certainly very special.

Teachers have been selected from their prospective school by their peers.

Allen Elementary – Steven Ring

Arnold Middle Magnet Academy – Hope Snead

Baker Middle – Zachary Findley

Blackmon Road Middle – Janet Fine

Blanchard Elementary – Briana Shoulders

Brewer Elementary – Carnedra Hill

Britt David Magnet Academy – Shea Lindblad

Clubview Elementary – Savannah Overby

Columbus High – Danielle McCoy

Dawson Elementary – Lyndsey Graddick

Dimon Magnet Acade,y – Gena Davis

Dorothy Height Elementary – Treska Hardy

Double Churches Elementary – Maureen Girard

Downtown Magnet Academy – Danielle Brendel

Eagle Ridge Academy – Michele Lewis

East Columbus Magnet Academy – Shawn Souvenir

Eddy Middle – Rachelle Washington

Forrest Road Elementary – Kati Morrell

Fort Middle – Yasmine Myers

Fox Elementary – Haley Smith

G.W. Carver High – Melissa McCormick

Gentian Elementary – Valerie Wicker

Georgetown Elementary – Ashley Greene

Hannan Magnet Academy – Catherine Hernandez

Hardaway High – Kelly Ellison

J.D. Davis Elementary – LaTonya Walton

Johnson Elementary – Larry Walker

Jordan Vocational College and Career Academy – Polly Propst-Everritt

Kendrick High – Alexis Jones

Key Elementary – Mckenzie Siter

Lonnie Jackson Elementary Academy – Krystal Bailey

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary – Holly Jackson

Mathews Elementary – Mimi Reese

Midland Academy – Kimberly Pittman

Midland Middle – Kimberly Fussell

North Columbus Elementary – Jasmine Pernell

Northside High – Marlena Killingsworth

Reese Road Leadership Academy – Caprisha Battle

Richards Middle – Andrea McCarthy

Rigdon Road Elementary – Taliah Hassan

River Road Elementary -Katie Cooper

Rothschild Leadership Academy – Marshall Berger

Shaw High – Erin Melton

South Columbus Elementary – Ashley Dallmann

Spencer High – Nazia Rizvi

St. Elmo Center for the Gifted – Michele Freeman

St. Mary’s Magnet Acadmey – Dakota Crawford

Veterans Memorial Middle – Vanessa Ellis

Waddell Elementary – Faith Lee

Wesley Heights Elementary – Keandra Alexander

Wynnton Arts Academy – Cynthia Swafford

They will be honored throughout the year with a breakfast with the national teacher of the year on May 3 and an end of the year gala on May 5 when the Muscogee County teacher of the year will be announced.