54 teacher of the year nominees honored in Muscogee County School District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 54 teachers in Muscogee County can take a bow, as they’ve been recognized as some of the best teachers in the school system by the the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation.
The last two years have been unprecedented times for everyone but especially educators as they have had to navigate the new normal, teaching virtually and doing everything they can to keep students safe and in the classroom.
Muscogee County Superintendent Dr. David Lewis tells News 3 it means even more this year, “these teachers and all those teachers that M.E.E.F. has recognized in the past and this year have always demonstrated the highest of ethical standards and principals and practices of our profession but yes this past year has been difficult and the fact that these teachers stood out and have been selected by their own peers is certainly very special.
Teachers have been selected from their prospective school by their peers.
Allen Elementary – Steven Ring
Arnold Middle Magnet Academy – Hope Snead
Baker Middle – Zachary Findley
Blackmon Road Middle – Janet Fine
Blanchard Elementary – Briana Shoulders
Brewer Elementary – Carnedra Hill
Britt David Magnet Academy – Shea Lindblad
Clubview Elementary – Savannah Overby
Columbus High – Danielle McCoy
Dawson Elementary – Lyndsey Graddick
Dimon Magnet Acade,y – Gena Davis
Dorothy Height Elementary – Treska Hardy
Double Churches Elementary – Maureen Girard
Downtown Magnet Academy – Danielle Brendel
Eagle Ridge Academy – Michele Lewis
East Columbus Magnet Academy – Shawn Souvenir
Eddy Middle – Rachelle Washington
Forrest Road Elementary – Kati Morrell
Fort Middle – Yasmine Myers
Fox Elementary – Haley Smith
G.W. Carver High – Melissa McCormick
Gentian Elementary – Valerie Wicker
Georgetown Elementary – Ashley Greene
Hannan Magnet Academy – Catherine Hernandez
Hardaway High – Kelly Ellison
J.D. Davis Elementary – LaTonya Walton
Johnson Elementary – Larry Walker
Jordan Vocational College and Career Academy – Polly Propst-Everritt
Kendrick High – Alexis Jones
Key Elementary – Mckenzie Siter
Lonnie Jackson Elementary Academy – Krystal Bailey
Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary – Holly Jackson
Mathews Elementary – Mimi Reese
Midland Academy – Kimberly Pittman
Midland Middle – Kimberly Fussell
North Columbus Elementary – Jasmine Pernell
Northside High – Marlena Killingsworth
Reese Road Leadership Academy – Caprisha Battle
Richards Middle – Andrea McCarthy
Rigdon Road Elementary – Taliah Hassan
River Road Elementary -Katie Cooper
Rothschild Leadership Academy – Marshall Berger
Shaw High – Erin Melton
South Columbus Elementary – Ashley Dallmann
Spencer High – Nazia Rizvi
St. Elmo Center for the Gifted – Michele Freeman
St. Mary’s Magnet Acadmey – Dakota Crawford
Veterans Memorial Middle – Vanessa Ellis
Waddell Elementary – Faith Lee
Wesley Heights Elementary – Keandra Alexander
Wynnton Arts Academy – Cynthia Swafford
They will be honored throughout the year with a breakfast with the national teacher of the year on May 3 and an end of the year gala on May 5 when the Muscogee County teacher of the year will be announced.