This morning we’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the region…

Unfortunately we got some pesky clouds to deal with today, but we’ll eventually be turning partly cloudy later, so the sunshine will return later today.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll see some clouds move through the region, but there’s no rain with this. By the afternoon, they’re quickly out of here, and we’re back to all sunshine with highs near 70. Heading into Wednesday, things continue to look great with lots of sunshine, in fact Wednesday will be spectacular with highs in the mid 70s!

Rain for the next 7 days? Nothing! Zip! Zero! Nada! We are going to be dry for the next days, if not a little longer, so if you need to get any outdoor work done this will be the time to do it.

Looking at the next 7 days, the warm up will be on as we get into the low to possibly mid 80s by the weekend! We’re talking 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of the year! But, with this kind of warmth this time of the year, you always have to be on the look out for severe weather. So stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team for any big changes.

have a great Monday! Brian