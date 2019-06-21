U.S. – Iran tensions remain high

Tensions in the Middle East remain high today as the U-S prepares to deploy another thousand troops to the region. Iran says it shot down a US drone this week, which the US says was flying over international waters.

While Pentagon officials call the attack irresponsible and unprovoked, President Trump says he believes it was unintentional.

“I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it,” said President Trump.

The downed drone follows a recent attack on tankers. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says Iran must be held accountable.

“I would encourage forceful action to stop this behavior before it leads to a wider conflict. Doing nothing has its own consequence,” said Senator Graham.

But Democratic leaders note that tensions started to rise when the U.S. walked out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Senator Mark Warner wants to see both side return to the negotiation table.

“I worry that I don’t hear from the administration an organized plan on how we are going to involve our allies,” said Senator Warner.

Democrats are calling on the President to take steps to deescalate tensions with Iran.

Senator Tim Kaine wants assurance the President won’t go to war unless Congress approves.

That’s why he’s proposing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization.

“No dollars can be used in a war against Iran unless Congress has a debate and authorizes war,” said Senator Kaine.

This week, the President announced plans to send additional troops to the Middle East, something he hopes shows Iran the U.S. does not plan to back down.



