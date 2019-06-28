Police arrest couple for doing drugs and leaving child in dirty, hot car

DELAND, Fla (CNN)- In Florida, two people are arrested after accused of leaving a baby to swelter in a hot car while they did drugs.

The case started when an officer with Deland Police spotted a car along a wood line at a park. The engine had been off for at least ten minutes, the officer said, and the temperature in his patrol car registered 104 degrees.

“He found out that there was a child inside, these people were doing drugs and the conditions in the vehicle were wretched,” said Chris Graham of DeLand Police.

Police say not only had 30-year-old David Dexter and 28-year-old Christan Wilson purchased drugs with their two-year-old daughter in the vehicle, at least one had allegedly used in front of the child as the little girl roamed the car.

“There were drugs inside the vehicle; a needle that was exposed that the child could have stepped on,” Graham said.

Police say the vehicle was filthy, littered with open and spoiled food, crawling with roaches. They say the toddler was wearing a diaper that was soiled, sagging to nearly her knees.

Her legs had numerous red scabs covering them and the child had an open wound on the right side of her neck, which had drawn small insects.

David Dexter allegedly told police the toddler suffered that wound when she accidentally bumped into someone’s lit cigarette while walking downtown. He did not believe she needed medical attention, according to police.

“It’s unconscionable that someone would let their child be in those sort of conditions,” said Graham.

The suspects, the parents, are each being held on $5,500. The two-year-old child is with a relative who is also caring for two additional children connected to the couple.