MONTGOMERY, Ala.–An Alabama Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a man in a 2012 stabbing death in Barbour County. Willie James Dickerson, 48, was convicted of the murder of Willie David Pugh in March of 2017.

During Dickerson’s trial prosecutors presented evidence that showed Dickerson stabbed Pugh in the face and neck, killing him. Pugh’s body was dumped in a wooded area off of Sutton Dairy Road in Barbour County near the Doster community.

After Dickerson was found guilty in the trial, he was sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender. Following his conviction for Pugh’s murder, Dickerson attempted to have the conviction overturned. On Friday, June 28, 2019, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed Dickerson’s conviction.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Yvonne Saxon for her work in having Dickerson’s conviction upheld.