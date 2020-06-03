7 Alabama Department of Corrections employees test positive for COVID-19 in latest update

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven staff members across various correctional facilities in Alabama tested positive for coronavirus, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports.

four staff members employed at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, Ala., one staff member employed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton, Ala., one staff member employed at Alex City Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Alex City, Ala. and one staff member employed at Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Birmingham, Ala. have tested positive for COVID-19.

These seven individuals quickly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services has initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare providers.

Fifty-one COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Seventeen staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

The ADOC also has confirmed that four inmates at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Ala., one inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, Ala., one inmate at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Montgomery, Ala., and one inmate at Frank Lee Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Frank Lee) in Deatsville, Ala. have tested positive for COVID-19.

The four St. Clair inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were housed in the same small living area within the facility’s infirmary as the inmate who previously tested positive after being transferred to a local hospital. Upon completing ADOC’s consultation with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to keep the small living area within St. Clair’s infirmary in which these inmates were housed on level-two quarantine. The entire infirmary at St. Clair remains on level-one quarantine.

The Kilby inmate, who was housed in the facility’s infirmary, was transferred to a local hospital after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, where he subsequently tested positive. He remains under the care of the local hospital. Upon completing ADOC’s consultation with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place Kilby’s infirmary on level-one quarantine.

The Tutwiler inmate, who remains asymptomatic, returned a positive test for COVID-19 as part of routine pre-operation testing conducted prior to a scheduled surgery. The inmate has been moved to medical isolation. Upon completing ADOC’s consultation with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place the Tutwiler dormitory in which this inmate was housed on level-one quarantine.

After developing symptoms of COVID-19, the Frank Lee inmate was transferred to Staton Correctional Facility to an area under level-two quarantine, where he subsequently tested positive. After testing positive, he was moved to medical isolation at Kilby. Upon completing ADOC’s consultation with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place Kilby on level-one quarantine.

Nineteen total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, ten (10) of which remain active.

