COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley‘s Women United are proud to announce the eighth annual “Power of the Purse” luncheon.

The luncheon will be held on Thursday, November 14, 11:30 am – 1 pm at St. Luke Ministry in Columbus.

Jensen Melton, a United Way volunteer, took time out of her schedule to visit Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to talk more about the important and impactful event that helps women of all ages right here in the Chattahoochee Valley.