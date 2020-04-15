9-11 first responder dies from coronavirus in New York

NEW YORK (CNN) – A first responder who helped the victims of the 9-11 attack in new york has died from coronavirus.

The city’s fire department announced on Instagram that 59-year-old Gregory Hodge lost his battle with COVID-19.

Hodge was an EMT who rushed to the World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks.

He worked at the fire department for more than two decades.

Before his death, he served as a watch commander at the city’s emergency management.

The fire department commissioner said Hodge provided outstanding emergency care to thousands of New Yorkers during his career.