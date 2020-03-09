9th Annual Madison Richmond Cast for a Cause coming up on Saturday, April 18

OMAHA, Ga (WRBL)- It’s almost time for an annual tradition that offers the community fun and the chance to make a tremendous differences in lives of children.

Registration is already underway for the 9th Annual Madison Richmond Cast for a Cause Bass Tournament presented by Citizens of Georgia Power. The tournament is set for Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Florence Marina State Park, 218 Florence Road, Omaha, Georgia. The event helps raise money and awareness for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Butterfly Fund.

The tournament consists of two person per boat teams. There’s a $100 per boat entry fee with a 50% payout. Also, Florence Marina has a $5 launch and parking fee.

The event runs from safe daylight until 3 p.m.

In addition to tournament winners the day of the event, there will be a a drawing for a Ruger 450 Bushmaster AR Rifle.

For more information on registering for the tournament, call Bryan Richmond, (706) 573-8211 or email him at brichmon@southernco.com or call Amy Evans, (706) 329-1152 or email her at adevans@southernco.com

On Friday, April 3, ahead of the bass tournament, a BBQ fundraiser is planned to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Butterfly Fund at Georgia Power Company, 3610 Gentian Boulevard in Columbus, Georgia, from 11 am – 2 pm. All plates include BBQ pork, baked beans, slaw, and bread. Plates are $8 each. To order plates you can fax orders to (706) 321-3646 or email Amy Evans at adevans@southernco.com.