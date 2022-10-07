Dry conditions will continue as we get into the weekend, and we will start to see even more sunshine and less cloud cover as a dry front moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. This front will also bring even drier conditions with our dew points dropping into the 30s. Our winds will remain breezy over the next few days with wind gusts near 15 mph into next week. We may see a break from these dry conditions with another front moving through Thursday into Friday evening. This front moving from the west will pull moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico bringing us isolated storms/showers throughout Thursday evening and the day on Friday.

Temperatures will begin to cool down as the cool, dry front moves through Thursday/ Friday with readings dipping into the lower 80s and even the upper 70s for the weekend and as we head into next week. We will begin to see conditions warm up slightly into the mid 80s, ahead of the front next Thursday. However, this front will cool us back into the lower 80s, with a secondary front next Saturday continuing to cool temperatures and readings dipping into the upper 70s by Friday.