Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The end of this storm system has finally concluded until our next storm system this coming Saturday. The readings building in from our stable air mass will be cooler and pleasant and we will not clear out from the clouds completely until late tomorrow afternoon.

The overnight low readings by sunrise will dip down from the mid-40s to near 40 Thursday morning and high temperatures from the low to mid-70s. We will warm back up into the 80s for Friday and the weekend. A beautiful forecast through Friday until the set-up for severe storms arrives Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon, so stay tuned for more changes in timing.

Weather Aware Saturday: Right now, 5 AM-3 PM Saturday afternoon there will be a strong line of showers and storms with a few storms elevating or becoming severe. There will be brief heavy rainfall and lightning. These times will change likely. Stay tuned, especially by Thursday when we will have a clearer picture of the confidence level of these strong storms.

A look ahead for the storm cycle: Monday’s system across Tennessee will brush us on Monday, April 3rd. Then the following Thursday the 6th, and possibly Monday the 10th.

