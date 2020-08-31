A Brookstone senior starts “Project Lunchtime” to help feed the undeserved community

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Instead of throwing food out at the end of the day, a local teen came up with a plan to repurpose it.

Brookstone senior, Ayomide Oloyede, got the idea to start “Project Lunchtime” earlier this summer while working at a local restaurant. He partnered with his job and a couple of other restaurants now they’re serving full plates to those in need.

“When you know what it’s like to have, you have to give to people who don’t know what it’s like to have as easily as you do. Like sometimes I’ll complain and I’ll be like oh there’s nothing at home, there’s nothing I want to eat, but like that’s just not true,” Oloyede said.

Oloyede says he couldn’t have done this without his support system. His parents are his inspiration and members of Gifts of God Ministry help bring his project to life.

“They’ll make you happy. It’s like they have this big smile on their face. Nobody’s mean, nobody’s ugly to us, everybody is like, ‘thank you,’ you know, ‘bless you,’ and we see so many different people out there from all walks of life,” Pamela Burke, pastor of Gifts of God Ministry said.

Oloyede says when you love what you do it isn’t work. He gets joy in knowing less people are going to sleep hungry because of the efforts of him and his team to bring an end to food insecurity.

If you would like to partner with Oloyede you can email him at aoloyede2003@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

83° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 74°

Monday

91° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Thursday

97° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 97° 75°

Friday

98° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 98° 75°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories