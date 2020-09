OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT/CBS) -- Have you been watching CBS’s reality show 'Love Island'? It's ok, we won't tell anyone.

As it turns out, Alabama has stake in the game. Laurel Goldman is representing her hometown of Oxford, Alabama; her alma mater Auburn; and single folks everywhere on the show's second season—which, unlike the first, is not taking place on a legitimate island due to COVID-19 concerns.