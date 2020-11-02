A chilly start to the work week is in store!

This week’s weather looks a bit on the cool side. In fact, a pretty chilly start to your Monday and Tuesday is in store. On Tuesday morning, Election Day, your probably going to need a jacket as temps will dive into the middle 30’s. Things will remain dry throughout the week, and temps will eventually get closer to normal as we get toward the middle and end of the week. The first weekend of Alabama high school playoff football looks really good on Friday night, and Saturday is looking rather pleasant as well for college football. Then next Sunday, we could see a few afternoon showers as Tropical Storm Eta is forecasted to draw closer. But, good news is, according to the latest models, Eta will stay well off to our east, so other than some passing showers due to increased moisture, that should be all we see before a Cold Front arrives early next week, and that could bring us even cooler temperatures.

