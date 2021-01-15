 

A cold start to the weekend but we have the sun to share through Sunday AM

A cut off low across the Ohio Valley bringing quite a snow storm and eventually impacting the northeast will bring welcomed sunshine to the region.

Saturday the energy behind it first will be breezy and gusty at times, with wind chill values dipping down well below average. Upper 40s for highs and overnight lows down near freezing or below.

This system over the Ohio Valley is slow moving and will direct two dry fronts with just enough cold air aloft and energy to bring a period of cloudiness Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Late week we will be partly sunny warmer, with a passing shower each day.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 35°
Fair
Fair 0% 47° 35°

Saturday

48° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 48° 29°

Sunday

53° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 53° 34°

Monday

55° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 55° 31°

Tuesday

61° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 61° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 63° 48°

Thursday

65° / 51°
Showers
Showers 44% 65° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

45°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

40°

12 AM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

1 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

2 AM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

3 AM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

4 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

5 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

6 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

7 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

43°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

47°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

8 PM
Clear
2%
40°

