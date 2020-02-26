A contentious final Democratic presidential debate ahead of Super Tuesday

CHARLESTON, SC- (CBS) Seven Democratic presidential candidates squared off in South Carolina, just days before the state’s primary in a debate co-hosted by CBS News. Competitors tried to slow the momentum of frontrunner, Bernie Sanders.

The senator from Vermont recently emerged as the clear front-runner among the Democrats, especially after Saturday’s commanding victory in Nevada – a win that’s prompted new scrutiny of his record.

Polls show Joe Biden with a slight edge in South Carolina, but Biden needs a strong showing in Saturday’s primary to catch up in the delegate count.

This was also the final debate before the Super Tuesday on March 3rd, when 14 states vote, contests that will no doubt narrow the field.

A CBS News poll finds defeating President Trump is a top priority for South Carolina Democrats, but less than 50 percent of voters believe that Democrats will nominate a candidate who can do that.

Fifty-four delegates are at stake in the South Carolina Primary. No candidates have dropped out of the race since Sanders' big Nevada win over the weekend