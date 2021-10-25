A cooler Tuesday and a stronger storm arrives Thursday staying Weather Aware

WX AWARE #3 Active weather Monday afternoon & Weather Aware late Wednesday early hours Thursday AM

Overview: A weather system is poised to bring us a round of rain and some storms Wednesday night into Thursday; however, forecast guidance continues to suggest a lackluster setup for severe storms here in Central Alabama, with any occurrences probably occurring toward our south, then Central and North Georgia.

The SPC risk of severe storms near and south of the HWY 80 corridor. Otherwise, you’ll notice breeziness ahead of and behind the cold front.

Changes from the previous forecast: SPC removed the Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5)