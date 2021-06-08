A Few Showers and Storms This Afternoon, Then More Summer-Like!

For Tuesday, we can expect more showers and storms to pop up again this afternoon. We may not see quite the coverage we saw on Monday, but you’ll definitely want to keep those umbrellas handy just in case. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s.

Beginning Wednesday, we’ll see our temps go up a few degrees into the low 90s, with overnight in the low 70s, pretty much average for this time of the year, as Summer starts to settle in. We will keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast each day, but for the most part, the majority of you will stay dry.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Tuesday! Brian