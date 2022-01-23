A Little Warmer Today, But Temps Stay Below Average For Awhile!

Brrrr…it’s pretty cold out there this morning. Good news is, we’ll see an abundance of sunshine this afternoon and that should help warm us into the low 50s.

Today looks great as high pressure dominants our weather across the southeast. Monday morning, high pressure continues to be in control, but by dinner time tomorrow, we start to see some clouds enter our area. Right now, it looks like much of the wet weather stays well to our south, thanks to a cold front coming down from the north. It’s going to help keep a Low in the Gulf well to our south.

So, Monday and Tuesday, there will be some clouds around, but most, if not all the rain, stays to our south. That cold front comes through and helps keep the rain away through Thursday.

Then the next chance for rain comes in on Friday, and right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll get too much out of that system. Afterwards, colder temps settle back in for a while.

Overall, for the week, most of us stay dry until Friday, and our temperatures will remain below average for this time of the year. And, as of now, we don’t see a decent warm up until the first week of February.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian