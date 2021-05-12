 

Auburn man reacts to gas shortage after pipeline hack

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – With gas prices rising and gas stations on the verge of running out of gas, locals are making sure to fill up their tanks before it’s too late.

Over the weekend, Colonial Pipelines experienced a cyber attack. The pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel used along the Eastern Seaboard. The attack could potentially lead to the disruption of gasoline supply across the southeast.

The Exxon Gas station at Hilton Garden Drive in Auburn was already experiencing a shortage on May 11. The gas station only had 87 Octane gas. It is unclear when 89 extra and 93 supreme will be available again. Little Walter, a customer at Exxon Gas Station, said there’s no need to panic-buy gas.

“I’m okay with it, people hear stuff and they just go panic. But for me, I believe in a God that serves the almighty and one thing about it I know he’s going to get us from the next point to the next point.”

Officials are urging drivers not to panic and rush to the pumps and hoard gas. Governor Kay Ivey said an overreaction would only to mass shortages across the state. She’s urging drivers to only fill up if they need to, and not to fill up multiple containers.

News 3 asked Little Walter if he had filled his car with gas already.

“I ride on E all the time, so it doesn’t matter to me whether I fill up or not. I just stop, put a couple of dollars in and get to the next point.”

According to AL.com, .5 % of Alabama service stations are experiencing gasoline outages and .2% affecting diesel fuel. The U.S. Department of Transportation is currently tapping those other distribution modes, loosening up regulations to get supply truckers on the road and canvassing rail operators to determine their capacity to help transport fuel from ports inland, according to a department statement.

But Little Walter want those in the community to stop panicking and help if they see someone is out of gas.

“All I can say is, if yall see somebody is out of gas, just stop and help them. But it’s out of our control it’s nothing we can do about it.”

