A local non-profit works to keep our river clean by repairing a vandalized trash trap

Over 20 volunteers helped to install a watergoat trap and one month later they are having to clean up the mess someone made.

Sanna Moravek with the Chattahoochee River Conservancy says the wires in the water goat trash trap were intentionally cut.

“It’s frustrating. I mean we really chose this specific location for the trash trap because it wasn’t in anybody’s backyard, they don’t have to look out at it out their window. It’s where there’s no boat traffic, boats can’t get up the creek,” Moravek said.

She says by placing the trap at Bull Creek it will be able to catch a majority of the trash flowing throughout that area.By installing the trap it will be able to reduce the amount of pollution in several other creeks and the Chattahoochee River.

Moravek says they did not file a police report and do not know who tampered with the trap. She says it’s more important to educate the public so it doesn’t happen again.

“We’re putting signs up and just public awareness. People are hopefully being able to talk to other people and say, ‘Hey did you see that on your bike ride today, what was that? Oh, I know what that is, I saw about it on Instagram,’ so just public word of mouth will hopefully in order to keep people from damaging it,” Moravek said.

Moravek says they were able to fix the trap. They will also be using the extra pieces to install more traps.

The Chattahoochee Conservancy originally paid $6,000 to install the trap. They did not have to spend any money making repairs.