A local nonprofit is partnering with Georgia Power to provide much needed assistance to families during the COVID-19 pandemic

Several officials were present to see Enrichment Program Services cut the ribbon on their first ever drive-thru station. The nonprofit plans to use the station to help provide relief to individuals in need of funds for rent, utilities, food or any other assistance.

Enrichment Services received more than a million dollars in funding to help assist folks during the pandemic. Latasha Reese says the program has helped her and her family tremendously in the past. She says when she heard about the ribbon cutting she wanted to make sure she would be one of the first in line.

“This morning my mom heard on the news that they were helping with the light bill so of course I jumped in my car and ran down here because being a mom of four kids it has been hard these last three days being that hours have been cut at my job. Currently, we are closed down and will open back up on the 19th. For the most part it helps you know it helps keeps the lights over the kids’ heads,” Reese said.

You can expect the drive-thru station to open later this Summer.