A look at new Georgia laws that start with the new year

ATLANTA- (WRBL) As we wrap up 2019, a new set of laws go into effect for 2020 in the Peach State starting January 1st.

The controversial Heartbeat Bill that moved through the Georgia Assembly will not go into effect after a federal judge blocked it.

This year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed several bills into law — some which are already in effect.

Another house bill that is a law allows Hope Scholarship recipients to qualify 10 years after graduating high school and provides exceptions to students who serve in the military. Georgians will also get a generous tax break for college tuition savings, doubling the state tax deduction.

The state will get new business courts to manage contract disputes and copyright violations.

Patients will have easier access to certain medications and easier access to prescriptions, and genetic counselors will be required to be licensed by the state.

There’s also a new law that revises the criteria used by tax assessors to determine property values.

A new Georgia law also increases the age someone can legally get married from 16 to 17.

