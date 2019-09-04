A look at the struggle facing the Bahamas in Dorian’s wake

One jet ski ride, one boat trip at a time. Bahamians are saving the lives of their family, neighbors and complete strangers.

They launch from a bridge that is now underwater. Theirs is a dangerous mission. Hurricane force winds are still raging here.

Howard Armstrong was rescued after his house flooded to the ceiling. His house was one of hundreds lost as storm surge from Dorian swallowed whole neighborhoods

Armstrong’s wife Lynn didn’t make it.

“It came over the roof. I imagine 21 feet at the least. We were doing alright until the water kept coming up and all the appliances were going around the house like a washer machine. That’s probably, I got hit with something in there. My poor little wife got hypothermia and she was standing on top of the kitchen cabinets until they disintegrated, and I kept with her and she just drowned on me,” said Armstrong.

There is no power on Grand Bahama Island, no running water, sporadic cell service at best. Submerged cars block many roads. maybe the last thing working here is this all volunteer crew of boaters Risking their lives to save lives. Dorian fights them every trip they make.

People are coming, they are bringing their jet skis, and they are bringing their boats. They are going to get their neighbors.

Everyone says they know of people. They say it is very hard to navigate streets. And yet they are doing it. You don’t see anybody from the government here. It is very ad hoc, people coming with what they have. The jet skis they have they are dealing with horrible weather conditions.

It’s not safe to be out in a boat right now. It’s not safe to be out here at all and yet they say they know there are people out there.

“People were exhausted. Some we had to carry, and some couldn’t even make it . . . We hope that she’s okay, but the rescue goes on and on. We have a lot of people supporting us. Everybody working as a team right here, you know. It’s very hard you know what I’m saying, but we shall overcome,” said Rochenel Daniel, volunteer rescuer.