A mild weather pattern then an energized system out of Texas brings a severe weather threat on New Year’s Eve

The short term forecast: We will continue to have clouds sweep through the day here on Tuesday from a weak dry front. Mid to upper 60s will increase for mid-week ahead of a strong storm system lifting warm and energized air out of Texas. New Year’s Eve we may see a few 70° readings across east central Alabama. Good low level shear to set the stage for severe weather late Thursday afternoon.

Weather Aware Thursday: We are still on track to see a very strong surface low-pressure system lifting out of Texas with plenty of energy and riding along a cold front, with an extended front, which will sweep through the day Friday, with continued showers. The severe weather threat will continue across our region late Thursday afternoon… 4 PM -through 2 AM Friday morning across the West Central Georgia region.