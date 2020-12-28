 

A mild weather pattern then an energized system out of Texas brings a severe weather threat on New Year’s Eve

The short term forecast: We will continue to have clouds sweep through the day here on Tuesday from a weak dry front. Mid to upper 60s will increase for mid-week ahead of a strong storm system lifting warm and energized air out of Texas. New Year’s Eve we may see a few 70° readings across east central Alabama. Good low level shear to set the stage for severe weather late Thursday afternoon.

Weather Aware Thursday: We are still on track to see a very strong surface low-pressure system lifting out of Texas with plenty of energy and riding along a cold front, with an extended front, which will sweep through the day Friday, with continued showers. The severe weather threat will continue across our region late Thursday afternoon… 4 PM -through 2 AM Friday morning across the West Central Georgia region.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

49° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 49° 40°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 66° 45°

Wednesday

63° / 52°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 63° 52°

Thursday

68° / 63°
Showers
Showers 60% 68° 63°

Friday

72° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 72° 51°

Saturday

62° / 39°
PM Showers
PM Showers 33% 62° 39°

Sunday

57° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 57° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
48°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
46°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
45°

41°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
41°

40°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
40°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
45°

51°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
56°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
64°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
57°

55°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
53°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
51°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
50°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
49°

