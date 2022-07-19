We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with some showers and storms around. Not everybody will see rain, but some of you may receive a pretty good summer soaker. Today’s high about 90 degrees.

For Wednesday, much of the same, although the start of the day should be a little more quiet, then more afternoon showers and storms fire up, mainly Columbus southward.

Thursday, we could see some storms that are bit stronger than usual. In fact, some could reach severe limits. The chance for rain looks highest on Thursday and Friday.

Then, into the weekend, we see the temps go up a little, and the rain chances drop to the more pop-up variety. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Tropics are pretty quiet at the moment, as no formation is expected in the next 5 days.

If you’re headed to the beach, a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News and have a great Tuesday! Brian