6 PM Weather Update

5:45 Weather Update

5 PM Weather Update:

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-This pattern will persist overnight, so we are watching hour by hour for any quick changes and how these storms will continue after midnight.

Readings will remain near average. The lower to mid-90s for daytime high readings and overnight lows dipping down from 72-75 degrees.

The bottom line: This storm track will direct a series of storm complexes smack dab into our region. The ridge of high pressure is located over the western Gulf of Mexico and the eastern side of this high pressure. Humid and hot days continue.

Next Week’s Change: Monday the longer-range models hint at a cool front, so less humid and drier days may be here after Monday’s unsettled weather. Starting Tuesday through the end of next week, so stay tuned.