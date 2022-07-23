THE WEEKEND: We’re back to a very seasonable Summer pattern with partly cloudy conditions each day and afternoon stray showers and storms. High both Saturday and Sunday will be right around average with temps in the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

WEEK AHEAD: The week ahead will much like the weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions each day and highs right around our average for this time of the year, in the low to mid 90s. Monday, the coverage does look slightly better, but it backs off to just a stray shower the rest of the week, until the weekend.

NEXT WEEKEND: Friday, a front will be draped across the southeast to our north, and that will help enhance our chance for some showers and storms through at least Saturday. That doesn’t mean the weekend will be a washout, but the coverage of showers and storms will be better than what we see during the week.

TROPICS: All remains quite across the Atlantic basin, the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico. Remember, even though we’re in hurricane season and things have been really quiet, hurricane season doesn’t really get going on average until we get into August and especially September.

BEACHES: if you’re headed to the beach, expect partly cloudy conditions each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and isolated afternoon showers and storms.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday!

Brian